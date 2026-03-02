Andrew Abbott News: One good inning
Abbott allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Sunday's spring start against the Athletics.
Abbott sandwiched two troublesome innings around a perfect second frame. Three batters in, the Reds were down, 2-0, as Abbott surrendered a two-run home run. It was the second homer allowed in as many games. The left-hander then retired seven of the next eight batters before ceding a two-out, run-producing double in the third, which ended his day. Abbott worked his pitch count to 43 (28 strikes) in his second Cactus League start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30011 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams20 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30039 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions54 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings73 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More