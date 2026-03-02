Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott News: One good inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 6:49am

Abbott allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Sunday's spring start against the Athletics.

Abbott sandwiched two troublesome innings around a perfect second frame. Three batters in, the Reds were down, 2-0, as Abbott surrendered a two-run home run. It was the second homer allowed in as many games. The left-hander then retired seven of the next eight batters before ceding a two-out, run-producing double in the third, which ended his day. Abbott worked his pitch count to 43 (28 strikes) in his second Cactus League start.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
20 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
39 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
54 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
73 days ago