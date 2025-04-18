Andrew Abbott News: Punches out 11 in quality start

Abbott (2-0) came away with the win against the Orioles on Friday. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 11 across six innings.

The only run Abbott gave up came in the second inning on a solo shot by Cedric Mullins, but the former settled in to retire 15 of the next 16 batters he faced (including nine strikeouts). He has won both of his starts since being activated from the 15-day injured list April 12 and has posted a 1.64 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 11 innings. He'll look to make it three wins a row next weekend on the road against the Rockies.