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Andrew Abbott News: Rebounds with quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Abbott (1-2) earned the win Thursday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Abbott turned in one of his best performances of the year so far, matching a season high in innings and punchouts. Thursday was only his second quality start and his first since his season debut, and it was also just the third time that the 26-year-old left-hander gave up fewer than three runs. Abbott still has work to do in order to improve upon his 5.97 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB over 34.2 frames, and he should have his work cut out against the Cubs in his next scheduled outing at Wrigley Field.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
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