Andrew Abbott News: Roughed up again
Abbott allowed eight runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over two innings in Monday's spring start against the Diamondbacks.
Abbott was roughed up again in his fifth Cactus League start and needed 76 pitches to get those six outs. He was pulled with none out in the third inning to ensure a fourth up-and-down, and then he was chased early in the fourth after giving up two hits and a walk. The left-hander is having a difficult spring with a 13.85 ERA and has allowed multiple runs in all five spring outings. Abbott will get one more start and hopes to figure out his mechanics before taking the ball Opening Day next week against the Red Sox.
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