Andrew Abbott News: Sharp in Sunday's win
Abbott (2-2) earned the win against the Astros on Sunday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five across six scoreless innings.
Abbott made easy work of the Astros during Sunday's win, allowing just four baserunners while generating 11 whiffs on 85 pitches (55 strikes). He has not yielded a run in back-to-back outings and is up to three quality starts on the year, two of which have come over his last three games. Abbott will take a 4.47 ERA and 1.51 WHIP (across 46.1 innings) into his next start, which is slated for next weekend on the road against the Guardians.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 55 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 55 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More