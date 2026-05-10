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Andrew Abbott News: Sharp in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Abbott (2-2) earned the win against the Astros on Sunday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five across six scoreless innings.

Abbott made easy work of the Astros during Sunday's win, allowing just four baserunners while generating 11 whiffs on 85 pitches (55 strikes). He has not yielded a run in back-to-back outings and is up to three quality starts on the year, two of which have come over his last three games. Abbott will take a 4.47 ERA and 1.51 WHIP (across 46.1 innings) into his next start, which is slated for next weekend on the road against the Guardians.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
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