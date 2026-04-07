Andrew Abbott News: Strikes out two in no-decision

Abbott (0-1) didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

The Marlins scored both of their runs against Abbott in the fourth inning on a pair of groundouts. Abbott was in line to take his second loss of the season before the Reds rallied to tie the game in the ninth before winning it in the 10th inning. Abbott will carry a 3.18 ERA and 11:6 K:BB across 17 innings into his next start at home Sunday against the Angels.