Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott News: Strikes out two in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Abbott (0-1) didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

The Marlins scored both of their runs against Abbott in the fourth inning on a pair of groundouts. Abbott was in line to take his second loss of the season before the Reds rallied to tie the game in the ninth before winning it in the 10th inning. Abbott will carry a 3.18 ERA and 11:6 K:BB across 17 innings into his next start at home Sunday against the Angels.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 1
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago