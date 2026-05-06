Andrew Abbott News: Struggles with command Tuesday

Abbott didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing four hits and four walks with four strikeouts across 5.2 shutout innings.

Abbott set the Cubs down in order the first three innings, allowing just one single that was erased when Matt Shaw tried stretching it into two bases. Abbott battled his control over his final 2.2 frames, issuing a season-high four walks. He still managed to escape with no damage, throwing his first scoreless outing since Opening Day against Boston. Following a career year in 2025, Abbott owns a 5.13 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and underwhelming 28:19 K:BB over 40.1 innings this season. He's gone six innings just twice in eight starts and is lined up to next face the Astros at home Sunday.