Andrew Abbott News: Throws in minor-league game

Abbott (shoulder) made his spring debut in a minor-league game Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He went two innings and stuck out one.

Abbott retired the first six batters faced, then to raise his pitch count, the relaxed rules on the practice field allowed him to face a fourth batter in his second inning, whom the left-hander walked. Abbott was encouraged by the results. including the ability to throw strikes and the nature of the balls put into play. After throwing 31 pitches in the game environment, he tossed 11 more in the bullpen. Abbott, who missed the final six weeks of the 2024 regular season with a left shoulder strain, was on a slower path this spring and never showed signs of injury or a setback. The Reds will examine him Thursday and figure out the next step. There's one available spot in the rotation open, and the club would like to see Abbott get up to five innings. An early off day in the regular season means the Reds would not need a fifth starter for the first turn of the rotation, which would buy some time. Graham Ashcraft and Carson Spiers are also in the mix.