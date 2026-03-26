Andrew Abbott News: Turns around rough spring

Abbott allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out four over six scoreless innings, picking up a no-decision in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Boston.

Abbott pitched into and out of trouble in three of his innings, but he matched zeroes with Boston's Garrett Crochet on the scoreboard. The seven hits off the Reds' left-hander were all singles, four of which didn't leave the infield. It was an encouraging outing for Abbott, who had a shocking 11.72 ERA in spring training. He's become the team's No. 1 starter with Hunter Green (elbow) unavailable and on the 60-day injured list.