Andrew Abbott News: Turns around rough spring
Abbott allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out four over six scoreless innings, picking up a no-decision in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Boston.
Abbott pitched into and out of trouble in three of his innings, but he matched zeroes with Boston's Garrett Crochet on the scoreboard. The seven hits off the Reds' left-hander were all singles, four of which didn't leave the infield. It was an encouraging outing for Abbott, who had a shocking 11.72 ERA in spring training. He's become the team's No. 1 starter with Hunter Green (elbow) unavailable and on the 60-day injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings6 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30013 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30020 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More