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Andrew Alvarez News: Could keep piggybacking Littell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Nationals manager Blake Butera indicated Wednesday that he will try to continue having Alvarez follow Zack Littell in a piggyback role, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

After Littell tossed the first five innings Wednesday versus the Mets, Alvarez threw the final four frames, yielding two runs, striking out five and notching his first career save. There will likely be instances when Alvarez is needed to pitch other days, but if most of his appearances are piggybacking Littell, he'll have a chance to vulture some wins and saves. The southpaw holds a 3.18 ERA and 15:2 K:BB over 11.1 innings with the Nationals this season.

Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals
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