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Andrew Alvarez News: Drawing start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Alvarez will start Friday's game against the Padres, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

He's taking the rotation spot vacated by the injured Jake Irvin (shoulder). Alvarez has been terrific in a long relief role so far for the Nationals, contributing a 2.84 ERA and 16:3 K:BB over 12.2 innings. The left-hander hasn't thrown more than 56 pitches in any of his relief outings this month, but he exceeded 90 pitches on two occasions at Triple-A Rochester in early May, so Alvarez should be capable of providing some length.

Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals
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