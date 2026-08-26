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Andrew Alvarez News: Fans six in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Alvarez (2-6) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Nationals fell 3-1 to the Rockies. He struck out six.

The left-hander failed to complete five innings for the first time in August, tossing 52 of 81 pitches before getting the hook. Alvarez hasn't gotten into the win column since July 1, managing a 4.36 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 32:22 K:BB over his last nine outings and 43.1 innings while going 0-5. He'll try to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Marlins.

Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals
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