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Andrew Alvarez News: Gets no support from offense in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Alvarez (2-5) took the loss against Texas on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Alvarez struggled a bit with his control, throwing only 41 of 75 pitches for strikes and issuing three walks. However, he allowed just one run -- on a solo homer by Corey Seager. That was enough to send him to his second straight loss, however, since the Nationals couldn't muster any runs against Jacob deGrom or three Rangers relievers. Alvarez has been hurt by a lack of support of late -- he's gone at least five frames and given up two or fewer runs in each of his four starts so far in August, but he has an 0-2 record during that span. He'll look for a better outcome in his next outing, which is scheduled to be a favorable home matchup against Colorado.

Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals
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