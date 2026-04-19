Andrew Alvarez News: Headed back to Triple-A

Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Sunday's 3-0 win over the Giants.

Alvarez was called up from Rochester ahead of Sunday's series finale against San Francisco, and he was able to earn a win in his 2026 debut with Washington. The southpaw tossed the final 4.1 innings of the team's combined shutout of the Giants, allowing three hits while striking out five. Alvarez posted a 2.31 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 23.1 innings in five starts with the Nationals in 2025, and considering how well he pitched Sunday, he likely won't have to wait long for another shot with the big-league club.