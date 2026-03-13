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Andrew Alvarez News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

The Nationals optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

While Alvarez was technically in the running for a spot in the Nationals' rotation, it's been likely from the jump that he would begin the year at Rochester. The southpaw has pitched well this spring, allowing two runs with an 11:5 K:BB over nine innings. Alvarez remains a good bet to make some starts for the Nationals this season.

Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals
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