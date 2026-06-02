Andrew Alvarez News: Set for second turn in rotation

The Nationals list Alvarez as their starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Marlins in Washington.

Alvarez will be making his second straight turn through the Washington rotation, this time in a traditional starter role after the Nationals deployed him as a bulk reliever Friday. Stepping into the rotation spot that had previously belonged to the injured Jake Irvin (shoulder), Alvarez entered the game after opener Paxton Schultz pitched the first inning. The 26-year-old lefty proceeded to work three innings, taking a no-decision while allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks.