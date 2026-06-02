Andrew Alvarez headshot

Andrew Alvarez News: Set for second turn in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Nationals list Alvarez as their starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Marlins in Washington.

Alvarez will be making his second straight turn through the Washington rotation, this time in a traditional starter role after the Nationals deployed him as a bulk reliever Friday. Stepping into the rotation spot that had previously belonged to the injured Jake Irvin (shoulder), Alvarez entered the game after opener Paxton Schultz pitched the first inning. The 26-year-old lefty proceeded to work three innings, taking a no-decision while allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks.

Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Alvarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Alvarez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
11 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
99 days ago