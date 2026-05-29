Andrew Alvarez News: Set to follow opener Friday
Alvarez won't start Friday's game against the Padres and is now expected to pitch behind opener Paxton Schultz, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez has provided some length out of the bullpen as a long reliever this season, and he's set to fill the bulk role Friday after initially being expected to make his first big-league start of the year. Through four appearances, the 26-year-old lefty has recorded a win, a save and two holds with a 2.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings.
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