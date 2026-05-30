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Andrew Alvarez News: Shaky in bulk relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Alvarez didn't factor into the decision Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over three relief innings in a 7-5 loss to the Padres. He struck out one.

The 26-year-old southpaw handled his biggest workload of the season, needing 74 pitches (45 strikes) to record nine outs after Paxton Schultz got the nod as the opener, and the results weren't impressive. Alvarez earned a look as a bulk reliever with a solid start to the season as he bounced between the majors and Triple-A, but through five appearances and 15.2 innings for Washington he now carries a 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB. Jake Irvin (shoulder) will miss at least one more start, likely leaving Alvarez to work behind an opener again during a home series next week versus the Marlins.

Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals
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