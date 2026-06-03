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Andrew Alvarez News: Stingy in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Alvarez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out five,

The 26-year-old southpaw tossed a season-high 82 pitches (47 strikes) as he continues to get stretched out to fill a rotation spot while Jake Irvin (shoulder) is on the shelf. Alvarez has held his own since rejoining the big-league roster in mid-May, and over five appearances (one start) he's posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB in 16 innings. He has yet to last five full innings in any of those outings, however, limiting his fantasy appeal if the Nationals intend to use him as a traditional starter rather than having him work behind an opener. Alvarez lines up to get his next turn through the rotation on the road early next week in San Francisco.

Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals
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