Andrew Alvarez News: Summoned from minors
The Nationals recalled Alvarez from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.
He'll grab the roster spot vacated by Zak Kent, who was sent down to Rochester following Thursday's loss to the Reds. Alvarez will provide some bullpen protection Friday against the Orioles in case starting pitcher Zack Littell struggles again.
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