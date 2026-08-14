Andrew Alvarez News: Takes tough loss Friday

Alvarez (2-4) took the loss Friday against the Mets after allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings.

Alvarez carried a one-hit shutout into the sixth inning before New York finally broke through. A two-out homer from Francisco Lindor and a wild pitch that allowed Bo Bichette to reach first -- and eventually score -- were enough to force Alvarez from the contest. Despite taking the loss, the lefty delivered an encouraging performance, allowing just two hits while throwing 47 of his 73 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last four starts, lowering his ERA to 3.72. He's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Rangers.