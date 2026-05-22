Andrew Baker News: Traded to Colorado
The Rockies acquired Baker from the Phillies on Friday in exchange for international signing money.
Baker has spent the entire 2026 season with Double-A Reading, where he has a 2.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 25:5 K:BB across 17 innings. He has not seen any action higher than Double-A since joining the Phillies' organization in 2021.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Baker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Baker See More