Andrew Baker headshot

Andrew Baker News: Traded to Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Rockies acquired Baker from the Phillies on Friday in exchange for international signing money.

Baker has spent the entire 2026 season with Double-A Reading, where he has a 2.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 25:5 K:BB across 17 innings. He has not seen any action higher than Double-A since joining the Phillies' organization in 2021.

Andrew Baker
Colorado Rockies
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