Andrew Benintendi Injury: Exits with adductor tightness
Benintendi was removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers due to left adductor tightness.
The outfielder reached via a fielder's choice during the opening frame and appeared to tweak something while running the bases, though he remained in the game for one more at-bat before exiting. Benintendi will have a team off day Monday to aid in his recovery before Tuesday's series opener versus the Guardians.
