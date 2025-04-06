Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Benintendi

Andrew Benintendi Injury: Exits with adductor tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 12:14pm

Benintendi was removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers due to left adductor tightness.

The outfielder reached via a fielder's choice during the opening frame and appeared to tweak something while running the bases, though he remained in the game for one more at-bat before exiting. Benintendi will have a team off day Monday to aid in his recovery before Tuesday's series opener versus the Guardians.

