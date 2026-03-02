Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi Injury: Expected back later this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 10:15am

Benintendi (side) took some swings Sunday and is expected to return to Cactus League action after the White Sox's off day Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Benintendi was scratched from the Cactus League lineup this past Friday due to right side soreness and has remained out since then. However, Benintendi said Monday that the White Sox are just exercising caution with him, adding that he would be playing if it were the regular season. Benintendi will be Chicago's primary left fielder in 2026 but will also see starts at designated hitter.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
117 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
137 days ago
MLB Barometer: The Best Waiver Pickups of the Season
MLB
MLB Barometer: The Best Waiver Pickups of the Season
Author Image
Erik Halterman
160 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
163 days ago