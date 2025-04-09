Andrew Benintendi Injury: Held out again Wednesday
Benintendi (adductor) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday game in Cleveland.
Benintendi has not played since exiting Sunday's contest against the Tigers due to left adductor tightness. He was set to undergo further testing Tuesday, and while those results have not been revealed, Benintendi will require at least one more day of rest. Michael Taylor is in left field and batting seventh for the White Sox on Wednesday.
