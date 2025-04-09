Andrew Benintendi Injury: Lands on IL with adductor strain

The White Sox placed Benintendi on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left adductor strain.

Benintendi exited Sunday's game against the Tigers and hasn't improved enough in subsequent days to avoid the IL. Per Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times, Benintendi believes he could have played in a few days, but the team wanted to exercise caution. He should have a good shot to be activated when first eligible April 16. The White Sox have been using Brooks Baldwin and Michael Taylor in left field on days Benintendi is unavailable. The club has also recalled Greg Jones from Triple-A Charlotte, and he could factor into the mix in left field.