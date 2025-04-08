Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi Injury: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Benintendi (thigh) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cleveland.

Benintendi departed Sunday's contest versus the Tigers due to left adductor tightness and is still not well enough to play after the White Sox' team off day Monday. The good news is he has not yet been placed on the 10-day injured list, so it appears he can be considered day-to-day for the time being. Brooks Baldwin is starting in left field and batting eighth in Tuesday's series opener.

