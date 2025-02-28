Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Benintendi Injury: Pushing to play Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Benintendi (hand) wants to push to be ready in time for Opening Day, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

While it's admirable that Benintendi is setting a goal of being ready in time for the opener after being diagnosed Thursday with a non-displaced fracture of his right hand, the 4-to-6 week timetable he was assigned makes it highly unlikely. With Benintendi sidelined, Austin Slater could see an uptick in at-bats and Dominic Fletcher has a better shot to make the Opening Day roster.

