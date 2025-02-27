Andrew Benintendi Injury: Removed after HBP on hand
Benintendi was lifted from Thursday's Cactus League contest versus the Guardians after being hit on the right hand by a pitch, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Benintendi was struck by a Logan Allen offering in his first plate appearance and was removed for a pinch runner. The White Sox are saying for now only that Benintendi has right hand soreness, but it's not yet clear whether he'll need to undergo testing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now