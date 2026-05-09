Andrew Benintendi Injury: Scratched with neck stiffness
Benintendi was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners due to neck stiffness, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Benintendi is batting .320 since the start of May, but the White Sox will be without his services Saturday while he tends to his stiff neck. Randal Grichuk will fill in as Chicago's designated hitter and bat eighth.
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