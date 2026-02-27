Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi Injury: Scratched with right side soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Benintendi was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Rangers with right side soreness, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Consider Benintendi day-to-day for now, as Darren Baker will now make the start in left field and bat ninth against Texas. Benintendi spent the offseason getting in better shape and dropped 12 pounds after dealing with Achilles issues for the previous two seasons. His .738 OPS last season was Benintendi's best mark in three campaigns with the White Sox.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
114 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
134 days ago
MLB Barometer: The Best Waiver Pickups of the Season
MLB
MLB Barometer: The Best Waiver Pickups of the Season
Author Image
Erik Halterman
157 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
160 days ago