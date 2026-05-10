Andrew Benintendi Injury: Sitting again Sunday
Benintendi (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
The veteran outfielder was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to neck stiffness and is on the bench Sunday for a second straight game. Randal Grichuk is receiving another start at designated hitter in the series finale versus Seattle.
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