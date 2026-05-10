Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi Injury: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Benintendi (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The veteran outfielder was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to neck stiffness and is on the bench Sunday for a second straight game. Randal Grichuk is receiving another start at designated hitter in the series finale versus Seattle.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
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