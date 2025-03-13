Andrew Benintendi Injury: Takes swings in batting cage

White Sox manager Will Venable said that Benintendi (hand) took swings in the batting cage Thursday and "felt really good," Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Benintendi was cleared to hit after he had a scan on his fractured right hand earlier this week that returned good results. Venable didn't rule Benintendi out for Opening Day, and while it seems unlikely the outfielder will be ready by then, the skipper added of Benintendi that "we feel confident that he's in a good spot to progress." When healthy, Benintendi projects as Chicago's everyday left fielder.