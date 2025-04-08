Andrew Benintendi Injury: Undergoing further tests Tuesday

White Sox manager Will Venable said Benintendi will undergo further tests on his injured adductor Tuesday, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Benintendi exited Sunday's game against the Tigers early due to adductor tightness. The White Sox had the day off Monday, and Benintendi remains out of the lineup for Tuesday afternoon's date with the Guardians. Venable said Benintendi doesn't feel as good as the team had hoped at this point, necessitating further evaluation. Brooks Baldwin is making the start in left field for Tuesday's series opener. Through 33 plate appearances to begin the season, Benintendi is slashing .290/.333/.484 with two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored.