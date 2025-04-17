Andrew Benintendi News: Activated from injured list
The White Sox activated Benintendi (adductor) from the 10-day injured list, but he won't be included in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Benintendi skipped a rehab assignment and wound up missing just one more day than the minimum due to a left adductor strain. The veteran outfielder has hit well in the early going this season, slashing .290/.333/.484 with a couple of home runs. Though he's on the bench Thursday, Benintendi should resume his role as Chicago's primary left fielder in this weekend's series in Boston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now