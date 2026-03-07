Andrew Benintendi News: Back in action
Benintendi (side) will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter during Saturday's Cactus League game against Seattle.
After sitting down for a few days with side soreness, Benintendi made his return to the Cactus League on Thursday. He has gone 3-for-9 over four games so far this spring, and he remains on track to open the season as Chicago's primary left fielder.
