Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Benintendi (side) will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter during Saturday's Cactus League game against Seattle.

After sitting down for a few days with side soreness, Benintendi made his return to the Cactus League on Thursday. He has gone 3-for-9 over four games so far this spring, and he remains on track to open the season as Chicago's primary left fielder.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
122 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
142 days ago
MLB Barometer: The Best Waiver Pickups of the Season
MLB
MLB Barometer: The Best Waiver Pickups of the Season
Author Image
Erik Halterman
165 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
168 days ago