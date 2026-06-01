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Andrew Benintendi News: Belts homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk Monday in a loss to Minnesota.

Benintendi plated Chicago's first run of the game with a single in the third inning and hit the second of back-to-back homers following Miguel Vargas' blast in the fifth. Benintendi has gone deep twice in his past three games after hitting just three homers across his first 51 contests of the campaign. The veteran outfielder has a career-best mark of 20 home runs, which he's achieved three times in his 11-year career, including in each of the past two campaigns.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
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