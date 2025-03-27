Andrew Benintendi News: Blasts three-run homer Thursday

Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Thursday's 8-1 Opening Day win over the Angels.

Benintendi opened Thursday's game with consecutive strikeouts in the first and third inning, but he extended the White Sox's lead to six runs after belting a 397-foot, three-run home run off a hanging fastball from Ryan Johnson in the bottom of the eighth inning. Benintendi hit 20 home runs in 2024, which tied a career-best he set in 2017 with the Red Sox, but he's failed to crack .700 OPS over his last two seasons after doing so in six of the seven prior campaigns.