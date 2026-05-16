Andrew Benintendi News: Cracks third homer of 2026
Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run during the White Sox's 8-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday.
Benintendi belted his first homer since April 23 (and third of the season) in the sixth inning to extend the White Sox's lead to 8-1. He was 1-for-16 in his seven games prior to Saturday's contest, but perhaps his performance at the plate against the Cubs was enough for the veteran lefty to break out of his slump.
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