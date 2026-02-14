Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi News: Focused on getting on base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Benintendi anticipates focusing on getting on base rather than hitting for power in 2026, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Benintendi has hit 20 home runs in consecutive seasons, but he's gotten on base at just a .289 and .307 clip during those two campaigns. He explained that he felt added pressure to deliver power based on the lack of pop elsewhere in the lineup, something that is expected to change in 2026 with Colson Montgomery and Munetaka Murakami a part of the everyday lineup. Benintendi shed weight this offseason to take pressure off his Achilles, after suffering an injury in July that nagged him for the rest of the season.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
