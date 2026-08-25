Andrew Benintendi News: Goes on bereavement list
The White Sox placed Benintendi on the bereavement/family medical emergency list Tuesday.
By rule, Benintendi will be away from the club for the next 3-to-7 days. The White Sox could mix and match at designated hitter while Benintendi is unavailable.
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