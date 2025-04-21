Andrew Benintendi News: Goes yard Monday

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Monday's 4-2 loss at Boston.

The 30-year-old took lefty flamethrower Aroldis Chapman deep in the eighth inning for his 25th career homer at Fenway Park. This performance marks Benintendi's first multi-hit performance since being activated from the injured list April 17 -- he has gone 3-for-18 with two homers across five games. Overall, Benintendi is slashing .245/.302/.490 with four home runs and eight RBI and runs scored apiece over 53 plate appearances.