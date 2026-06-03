Andrew Benintendi News: Homers in big day Wednesday
Benintendi went 2-for-3 with three walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 rout of the Twins.
The veteran outfielder took Cody Laweryson deep in the eighth inning as the White Sox put the finishing touches on a big victory. Benintendi is up to six homers on the season, and four of them have come in his last 15 games -- a stretch in which he's batting .296 (16-for-54) with four doubles, one steal, nine runs and 12 RBI.
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