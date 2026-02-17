Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi News: Hopes to be over Achilles issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Benintendi did not deal with Achilles issues during the offseason after going through a regimen of calf exercises given to him by the White Sox training staff, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Benintendi has had to manage left Achilles tendinitis off and on over the last two seasons, which led to him being used often at designated hitter and hampered his defense when he played left field. In addition to the calf exercises, Benintendi also lost 12 pounds over the winter in order to reduce the stress on his Achilles. The 31-year-old is prepared to be the team's everyday left fielder in 2026, though he could still spend ample time at DH. At the plate, Benintendi plans to focus more on a contact-oriented, on-base approach rather than power. "I don't know where I'm going to hit in the lineup, but it's just about getting on base and scoring runs," he said. "I feel good now where I can score from first on a gapper."

