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Andrew Benintendi News: Idle against left-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Benintendi will hit the bench for the second time in the series, sitting along with fellow left-handed hitters Dustin Harris and Tristan Peters while the Royals send southpaw Noah Cameron to the bump. Chicago will go with Lenyn Sosa as its designated hitter and Tanner Murray, Luisangel Acuna and Derek Hill as its starting outfield from left to right in the series finale.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
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