Andrew Benintendi News: Idle against lefty
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
After a string of 11 consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Benintendi will get a break for Sunday's day game while the Giants send lefty Robbie Ray to the mound. Randal Grichuk will replace Benintendi in the starting nine, occupying left field and batting cleanup.
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