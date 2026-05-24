Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After a string of 11 consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Benintendi will get a break for Sunday's day game while the Giants send lefty Robbie Ray to the mound. Randal Grichuk will replace Benintendi in the starting nine, occupying left field and batting cleanup.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
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