Andrew Benintendi News: Idle for series finale
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Benintendi hasn't reached base in any of his nine plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season, so the White Sox will hold him out of the lineup for the series finale while southpaw Jeffrey Springs takes the hill for the Athletics. After slotting anywhere between third and seventh in the batting order during his first 11 starts of the season, Benintendi has moved into the leadoff spot for his most recent three starts against right-handed pitchers.
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