Andrew Benintendi News: Knocks in go-ahead run
Benintendi went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.
Benintendi delivered an RBI single in the ninth inning for the go-ahead run. He promptly stole second but was left on base. The veteran outfielder hasn't used his speed as much this season, and he's primarily worked as the designated hitter. He's batting .239 with a .673 OPS, three home runs, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored, seven doubles and two triples through 44 contests. His theft Tuesday was his first attempt of the year.
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