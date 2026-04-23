Andrew Benintendi News: Mashes game-winning homer
Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over Arizona.
Benintendi played the part of hero for the White Sox on Thursday, clubbing a go-ahead jack in the ninth inning. The homer was the second of the young campaign for the veteran outfielder, who's been struggling to command much fantasy attention. He's slashing just .216/.266/.392 with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and eight runs scored across 79 trips to the plate.
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