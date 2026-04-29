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Andrew Benintendi News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

With the White Sox and Angels wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game and with a southpaw (Yusei Kikuchi) on the bump for the Halos, the left-handed-hitting Benintendi will be given the afternoon off. Benintendi went 2-for-7 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run over the first two contests of the series.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
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